Emirates Airbus A380 Dubai expo by robboconnor
Emirates Airbus A380 Dubai expo

A fantastic Colour scheme. This was taken from my garden on a Panasonic fz82 the zoom range is phenomenal although quality does drop off at extremes. The aircraft was 5 miles distance and 8000 feet on descent to London Gatwick airport
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England I’m mid fifties used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now I’ve decided...
