Class 313 awaiting the scrap heap by robboconnor
Behind the fence at Hove, Sussex the newly retired class 313 of 70’s vintage await the scrap yard. I drove them for years but honestly never really liked them
iPhone 11
17th June 2023 17th Jun 23

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England I’m mid fifties used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now I’ve decided...
