P51 mustang by robboconnor
P51 mustang

Taken from my back garden. Biggin Hill airport near London fly a lot of warbirds down to the coast and I get to see a lot of them from my garden
Fuji XT4 Tamron 18- 300
6th June 2023 6th Jun 23

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England I’m mid fifties used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now I’ve decided...
