Alcova, Wyoming, USA by robfalbo
Alcova, Wyoming, USA

Photo of the day… Fremont Canyon,
Alcova, Wyoming, USA
© Rob Falbo (June 2014)

One of my favourite places ever...

Known for its massive granite formations with 200 foot cliffs (over 500 feet in some areas). Whether you are kayaking, fishing for trout or just passing through, this place provides you a spectacular backdrop!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
