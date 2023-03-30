Sign up
Alcova, Wyoming, USA
Photo of the day… Fremont Canyon,
Alcova, Wyoming, USA
© Rob Falbo (June 2014)
One of my favourite places ever...
Known for its massive granite formations with 200 foot cliffs (over 500 feet in some areas). Whether you are kayaking, fishing for trout or just passing through, this place provides you a spectacular backdrop!
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Tags
nature
,
usa
,
reflections
,
water
,
rocks
,
river
,
travel
,
roadtrip
,
wyoming
,
casper
,
alcova
