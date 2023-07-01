Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
Wooden Sticks Golf Club ~ Uxbridge, Ontario
Photo of the day... Wooden Sticks
Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Hole #17 at Wooden Sticks Golf Club is inspired by the 17th at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The famous "original" is considered the most photographed hole in the world of golf and can be very frustrating to play for some.
Happy Canada Day !
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
109
photos
5
followers
5
following
29% complete
Tags
green
,
golf
,
golf club
,
golfer
Diana
ace
A fabulous composition and capture of this lovely but tricky hole. I love the foreground grasses.
July 1st, 2023
