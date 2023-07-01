Previous
Wooden Sticks Golf Club ~ Uxbridge, Ontario by robfalbo
Wooden Sticks Golf Club ~ Uxbridge, Ontario

Photo of the day... Wooden Sticks
Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Hole #17 at Wooden Sticks Golf Club is inspired by the 17th at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The famous "original" is considered the most photographed hole in the world of golf and can be very frustrating to play for some.

Happy Canada Day !
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Rob Falbo

Diana ace
A fabulous composition and capture of this lovely but tricky hole. I love the foreground grasses.
July 1st, 2023  
