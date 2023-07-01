Wooden Sticks Golf Club ~ Uxbridge, Ontario

Photo of the day... Wooden Sticks

Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



Hole #17 at Wooden Sticks Golf Club is inspired by the 17th at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.



The famous "original" is considered the most photographed hole in the world of golf and can be very frustrating to play for some.



Happy Canada Day !

