Pizzo, Italy by robfalbo
Pizzo, Italy

Photo of the day... Pizzo Calabro
Vibo Valentia, Calabria.
© Rob Falbo

The quaint seaside town of Pizzo offers the quintessential southern Italian experience with its charming streets and famous “centro storico.”
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo

Photo Details

