Previous
158 / 365
Pizzo, Italy
Photo of the day... Pizzo Calabro
Vibo Valentia, Calabria.
© Rob Falbo
The quaint seaside town of Pizzo offers the quintessential southern Italian experience with its charming streets and famous “centro storico.”
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
158
photos
5
followers
6
following
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
19th August 2023 10:12am
italy
,
streets
