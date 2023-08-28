Sign up
167 / 365
Fun or Creepy?
Photo of the day… Fun or Creepy?
© Rob Falbo
A lot of people have a genuine fear of clowns. What about clown dolls? Clowns are said to be highly unpredictable and mischievous, which can put people on edge.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
toys
,
toy
,
doll
,
clown
,
clowns
