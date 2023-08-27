Previous
CHIHULY by robfalbo
CHIHULY

Photo of the day... CHIHULY
ROM Exhibit, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (2016)
© Rob Falbo

"No other substance transmits light, colour, and form as beautiful as glass." ~ Dale Chihuly - American glass artist best known for his large scale blown glass sculptures.

Apple i-phone 5s - 4.15mm - f 2.2 - 1/30th sec - ISO 250 - EXP 0 - No flash - Auto
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
