National Coffee Day

Photo of the day... #nationalcoffeeday

Snakes & Lattes Midtown, Toronto

© Rob Falbo



Today we celebrate National Coffee Day (September 29) because everyone knows "coffee is a kind of magic you can drink."



~ Catherynne M. Valente



"Coffee is the most consumed beverage in the world. It is more than a drink; it’s a ritual that we use to connect with each other and to find time for ourselves"