Previous
199 / 365
National Coffee Day
Photo of the day... #nationalcoffeeday
Snakes & Lattes Midtown, Toronto
© Rob Falbo
Today we celebrate National Coffee Day (September 29) because everyone knows "coffee is a kind of magic you can drink."
~ Catherynne M. Valente
"Coffee is the most consumed beverage in the world. It is more than a drink; it’s a ritual that we use to connect with each other and to find time for ourselves"
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Tags
coffee
