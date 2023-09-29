Previous
National Coffee Day by robfalbo
National Coffee Day

Photo of the day... #nationalcoffeeday
Snakes & Lattes Midtown, Toronto
© Rob Falbo

Today we celebrate National Coffee Day (September 29) because everyone knows "coffee is a kind of magic you can drink."

~ Catherynne M. Valente

"Coffee is the most consumed beverage in the world. It is more than a drink; it’s a ritual that we use to connect with each other and to find time for ourselves"
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Rob Falbo

Rob Falbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
