Previous
198 / 365
Pale Man
Photo of the day... Guillermo del Toro:
At Home with Monsters Art and Special Effects based on the Pan's Labyrinth film.
AGO Toronto ~ 2017 EXHIBITION
© Rob Falbo
I recently checked out Guillermo del Toro's new Netflix series "Cabinet of Curiosities". The series maintains his reputation as being one of the most inventive filmmakers of our time.
It brought me back to one of his more earlier works... His 2006 fairy tale for adults, "Pan's Labyrinth" is considered the best fantasy film of all time.
"As gruesome and brutal as it is enchanting and spellbinding." wrote Roger Ebert at the time.
This photo is from the AGO Exhibition from 2017 we attended.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
movies
,
movie
,
fantasy
