Previous
197 / 365
Ancient Roman Door Knocker
Photo of the day…
Ancient Roman Door Knocker
Rome, Italy
© Rob Falbo (2023)
Close-up of an ornate ancient Roman door knocker. The photo was taken in Sallustiano, the 17th rione (region) of Rome, named after the ancient Gardens of Sallust. (Horti Sallustiano)
Door knockers such as this one used to be a symbol of wealth and power.
With all its beauty, intrigue and history, it's no surprise that the city is one of the most beloved tourist destinations in the world.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
197
photos
7
followers
8
following
53% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
27th September 2023 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
italy
,
ancient
,
rome
Diana
ace
I love it, looks similar to my gargoyle without the knocker.
September 27th, 2023
