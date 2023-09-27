Previous
Ancient Roman Door Knocker by robfalbo
Ancient Roman Door Knocker

Ancient Roman Door Knocker
Rome, Italy
© Rob Falbo (2023)

Close-up of an ornate ancient Roman door knocker. The photo was taken in Sallustiano, the 17th rione (region) of Rome, named after the ancient Gardens of Sallust. (Horti Sallustiano)

Door knockers such as this one used to be a symbol of wealth and power.

With all its beauty, intrigue and history, it's no surprise that the city is one of the most beloved tourist destinations in the world.
Rob Falbo

Diana ace
I love it, looks similar to my gargoyle without the knocker.
September 27th, 2023  
