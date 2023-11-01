Previous

Baccarat by robfalbo
Baccarat

Photo of the day... Baccarat
Dallas, Texas, USA
© Rob Falbo

Founded in 1764 and introduced to me in the early 2000's, I am a huge fan of this French luxury brand. On my bucket list are all of its emblematic locations all over the world, including stores, restaurants, hotels, museums, and even a "Boutique B-Bar and Lounge"

Last year, they celebrated 25 years of POKÉMON with a dazzling new collection of pieces. (some limited and sold out quick).

Visit baccarat.com and baccarathotels.com

I wish I remembered the price of the American Eagle or had more info on it. If anybody knows anything, please comment.

Device Info: FUJIFILM~ FinePix6800 ZOOM.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
