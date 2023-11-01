Baccarat

Photo of the day... Baccarat

Dallas, Texas, USA

© Rob Falbo



Founded in 1764 and introduced to me in the early 2000's, I am a huge fan of this French luxury brand. On my bucket list are all of its emblematic locations all over the world, including stores, restaurants, hotels, museums, and even a "Boutique B-Bar and Lounge"



Last year, they celebrated 25 years of POKÉMON with a dazzling new collection of pieces. (some limited and sold out quick).



Visit baccarat.com and baccarathotels.com



I wish I remembered the price of the American Eagle or had more info on it. If anybody knows anything, please comment.



