Mammoth Site

Photo of the day… Mammoth Site

Hot Springs, South Dakota, USA

© Rob Falbo



A fun shot to show the size compared to a human.



If you want to know about mammoths and their relatives or are thinking about getting into Paleontology (the study of pre-existing life based on fossils), this is the place for you!



This active paleontological research site located in the Black Hills with its ongoing excavation allows for valuable research to take place. The museum actually encloses a “formed prehistoric sinkhole that slowly filled with sediments during the Pleistocene era.”



According to the mammothsite.org website, “it is the only late Ice Age facility of its kind in North America and has become a valuable education resource for students of all ages” all over the world.



The blackhillsbadlands.com website states that this dig site boasts the largest concentration of mammoth remains in the world with a current mammoth count of 61, (58 Columbian and three woolly mammoths).



The full-size replicas of mammoths are really cool too!



