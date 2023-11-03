Sign up
Previous
234 / 365
"Qadesh" ~ The Female Siberian Tiger
Photo of the day... "Qadesh"
The Female Siberian Tiger
© Rob Falbo
She was born in 1988. I met her when she was 10 years old, 465 pounds and measured 9 feet 1 inch from paw to paw.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
animals
,
tiger
,
cat
,
kitty
,
big
,
wild
,
siberian
,
wildcats
