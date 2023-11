El Cabaret Tropicana

El Cabaret Tropicana, Havana, Cuba

© Rob Falbo



The Tropicana Nightclub... the sign read, "A paradise under the stars. After you have enjoyed the show, you will never know a night like that."



There is also the Tropicana Varadero, the only Caribbean Tropicana show (at the time) 20 minutes from Varadero, actually in Matanzas. It supposedly features the best dancers in Cuba. I must say, the show was in fact very entertaining!



Original film photo digitized.