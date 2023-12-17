Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
Artwork
Photo of the day...
My wife, the artist.
© Rob Falbo
A piece of artwork is an adventure of the mind that can transport you around the world and back ~ to that perfect memory.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Views
2
Album
365
Tags
art
,
artwork
,
memory
,
artist
