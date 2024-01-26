H A R M O N Y

Photo of the day... Harmony

Columbus Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



'Harmony' is the bronze sculpture by renowned artist Lea Vivot (1989) located at the Columbus Centre in Toronto. The artwork was commissioned and donated by Alicia Boccia.



Lea Vivot is a internationally renown artist who resides in Kleinburg, Ontario. She was born in Sumperk, Czechoslovakia.



Vivot’s over life-sized bronze sculptures are figurative and often depict couples, families, mothers, children, and other subjects of humanity.

