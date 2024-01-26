Sign up
Previous
318 / 365
H A R M O N Y
Photo of the day... Harmony
Columbus Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
'Harmony' is the bronze sculpture by renowned artist Lea Vivot (1989) located at the Columbus Centre in Toronto. The artwork was commissioned and donated by Alicia Boccia.
Lea Vivot is a internationally renown artist who resides in Kleinburg, Ontario. She was born in Sumperk, Czechoslovakia.
Vivot’s over life-sized bronze sculptures are figurative and often depict couples, families, mothers, children, and other subjects of humanity.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Diana
ace
Such a great shot of this stunning sculpture.
January 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 26th, 2024
