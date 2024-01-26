Previous
H A R M O N Y by robfalbo
H A R M O N Y

Photo of the day... Harmony
Columbus Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
'Harmony' is the bronze sculpture by renowned artist Lea Vivot (1989) located at the Columbus Centre in Toronto. The artwork was commissioned and donated by Alicia Boccia.

Lea Vivot is a internationally renown artist who resides in Kleinburg, Ontario. She was born in Sumperk, Czechoslovakia.

Vivot’s over life-sized bronze sculptures are figurative and often depict couples, families, mothers, children, and other subjects of humanity.
Diana ace
Such a great shot of this stunning sculpture.
January 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 26th, 2024  
