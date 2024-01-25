Sign up
Love always wins
Photo of the day… Love always wins.
© Rob Falbo
“Children are the Future,” by Daniel Mazzone Art installation ~ located at YYZ (Toronto) Terminal 1, level 3 post security (AT level), International Departures.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love it.
January 25th, 2024
