Love always wins by robfalbo
317 / 365

Love always wins

Photo of the day… Love always wins.
© Rob Falbo

“Children are the Future,” by Daniel Mazzone Art installation ~ located at YYZ (Toronto) Terminal 1, level 3 post security (AT level), International Departures.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love it.
January 25th, 2024  
