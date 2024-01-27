IT

Photo of the day... “IT”

Distillery District, Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



“IT” is an artwork installation by Michael Christian located within the Distillery District. It is a 40 foot tall, "spider-like" statue originally created for the Burning Man festival, where people could go to the top to view the horizon.



You will find plenty of meaningful public art pieces throughout the area, but this one is, perhaps the most interesting. Due to its size, shape and many different possible backdrops, it can be photographed many different ways.



I went for the dramatic, life-like alien, looking over its shoulder, people stomping, "War of the Worlds" feel for my photo. I think I nailed it!



~~~~~

"The Distillery District is a National Historic Site containing 40 Victorian buildings and hundreds of industrial artifacts that collectively recall Canada’s industrial past and the proud history of the former Gooderham & Worts Distillery."



Apple iPhone 7 ~ 28mm ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/1259 sec ~ ISO 20 ~ EXP 0 step ~ 4mm ~ no flash, (enhanced)

