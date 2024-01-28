José Martí Memorial

Photo of the day... José Martí

Havana, Cuba

© Rob Falbo



Located on the northern side of the Plaza de la Revolución Square, this star-shaped tower is the tallest structure in Havana. The José Martí Memorial is considered the largest monument to a writer in the world. It is 109 meters tall.



José Martí (born January 28, 1853) is considered a Cuban national hero due to his involvement in the fight for independence from Spain.



On the ground floor is a museum to wonder around and after you finish, you can make your way up (via internal lift) and get a stunning panoramic view of the city in all directions.



Photo: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original print (1995) - digitized)



~ JOSÉ MARTÍ'S BIRTHDAY MEMORIAL ~

