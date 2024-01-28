Previous
José Martí Memorial by robfalbo
José Martí Memorial

Photo of the day... José Martí
Havana, Cuba
© Rob Falbo

Located on the northern side of the Plaza de la Revolución Square, this star-shaped tower is the tallest structure in Havana. The José Martí Memorial is considered the largest monument to a writer in the world. It is 109 meters tall.

José Martí (born January 28, 1853) is considered a Cuban national hero due to his involvement in the fight for independence from Spain.

On the ground floor is a museum to wonder around and after you finish, you can make your way up (via internal lift) and get a stunning panoramic view of the city in all directions.

Photo: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original print (1995) - digitized)

~ JOSÉ MARTÍ'S BIRTHDAY MEMORIAL ~
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
