Photo of the day... Do you remember this?

© Rob Falbo



This is the typewriter used in the 1980 movie "The Shining" directed by cinematic legend Stanley Kubrick and based on Steven King's 1977 novel.



I regard Stanley Kubrick as being one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, but I think he may have been a bit of a perfectionist because the movie is in the Guinness Book of Records for the most retakes of a single scene with Shelly Duvall. (127 takes)



There was in fact a "method to his madness" and it is reported that he routinely would do as much as 30 takes per scene, but that's another story.



The movie prop was photographed at the Stanley Kubrick Exhibit previously shown in Rome, Amsterdam, Melbourne, and Los Angeles which finally made its way to Toronto in 2014. The exhibit seems to be touring the world. For more info. you can check out the stanleykubrick.de website for lots of cool photos and info.



