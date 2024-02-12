Previous
Springfield, Illinois by robfalbo
335 / 365

Springfield, Illinois

Photo of the day... Abraham Lincoln
Springfield, Illinois USA
© Rob Falbo

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th U.S. president was born today (February 12) in 1809.

A close-up photo of the Lincoln Tomb in Springfield, Illinois showcasing the detail in the Infantry and Cavalry statues that adorn the terrace above the entrance.

12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise