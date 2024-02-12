Sign up
335 / 365
Springfield, Illinois
Photo of the day... Abraham Lincoln
Springfield, Illinois USA
© Rob Falbo
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th U.S. president was born today (February 12) in 1809.
A close-up photo of the Lincoln Tomb in Springfield, Illinois showcasing the detail in the Infantry and Cavalry statues that adorn the terrace above the entrance.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
usa
,
springfield
,
illinois
,
abraham lincoln
