Untouched Beach, Mexico #14

Photo of the day... Huatulco, Mexico

© Rob Falbo



Freezing a moment by taking a photo, reveals how truly rich reality is.



Besides sandy beaches and calm bays, Huatulco is known for its coastal scenery including cliffs, rocky shores and other breathtaking landscapes.



On this trip, I set out to visit La Crucecita, Tangolunda and Santa Cruz, communities that comprise this "coastal gem" of a resort area.



Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...



Photo: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original print digitized ~ 1996)