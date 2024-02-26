Sign up
Untouched Beach, Mexico #14
Photo of the day... Huatulco, Mexico
© Rob Falbo
Freezing a moment by taking a photo, reveals how truly rich reality is.
Besides sandy beaches and calm bays, Huatulco is known for its coastal scenery including cliffs, rocky shores and other breathtaking landscapes.
On this trip, I set out to visit La Crucecita, Tangolunda and Santa Cruz, communities that comprise this "coastal gem" of a resort area.
Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
Photo: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original print digitized ~ 1996)
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures and colours.
February 26th, 2024
