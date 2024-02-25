Previous
Chicago, Illinois USA #15 by robfalbo
348 / 365

Chicago, Illinois USA #15

Photo of the day... Chicago Harbour
Chicago, Illinois USA
© Rob Falbo

Amazing, how a mere photo can unlock the power of memory and transport you back to a world of peace and tranquility.

It's also incredible how colours can communicate emotions and beauty creating an atmosphere that can transcend reality.

Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
Rob Falbo

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
February 25th, 2024  
