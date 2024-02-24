Previous
Manzanillo Cuba #16 by robfalbo
347 / 365

Manzanillo Cuba #16

Photo of the day... Manzanillo, Cuba
© Rob Falbo

The water was exceptionally still and tranquil. As smooth as glass.

Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...

Manzanillo, sits near the delta of the Cauto River, the longest river in the Caribbean.

Original film photo digitized.
Rob Falbo

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Amazing…
February 24th, 2024  
