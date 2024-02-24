Sign up
347 / 365
Manzanillo Cuba #16
Photo of the day... Manzanillo, Cuba
© Rob Falbo
The water was exceptionally still and tranquil. As smooth as glass.
Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
Manzanillo, sits near the delta of the Cauto River, the longest river in the Caribbean.
Original film photo digitized.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
nature
water
boats
peace
summer
boating
cuba
rob top 20
Beverley
ace
Amazing…
February 24th, 2024
