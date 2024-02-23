Previous
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada #17 by robfalbo
346 / 365

Vaughan, Ontario, Canada #17

Photo of the day... Woodbridge
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Making a painting out of the sky...

Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
94% complete

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
What a sky!
February 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
such an amazing sky and capture.
February 23rd, 2024  
