345 / 365
Cape Breton Island #18
Photo of the day... Cape Breton Island
Nova Scotia, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
One of the most spectacular views that Canada has to offer...
"Sydney is the perfect mix of metropolitan charm and down home hospitality. As with many Nova Scotian communities on the ocean, the heart of Sydney is its waterfront." ~novascotia.com
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
2
2
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
nature
sunset
water
sun
clouds
view
canada
spring
outdoors
island
sydney
nova scotia
cape breton
rob top 20
Krista Mae
ace
Wow! This photo couldn't be more perfect. Thanks for sharing. Enjoyed your description, as well.
February 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful clouds and blues!
February 22nd, 2024
