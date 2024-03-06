Previous
Toronto Island #5 by robfalbo
358 / 365

Toronto Island #5

Photo of the day... Happy Birthday Toronto
© Rob Falbo

York, Upper Canada, was incorporated as Toronto,190 years ago today. (March 6, 1834).

A favourite photo of Toronto is impossible to choose...

Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
The reflections and calmness are so beautiful. A wonderful pov and great great photo…
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise