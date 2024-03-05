Previous
Calabria, Italy #6 by robfalbo
357 / 365

Calabria, Italy #6

Photo of the day... Tyrrhenian Sea
Nord Torrente Lavandaia
Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo

“Sunsets are my daily dose of vitamin sea”

Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Bill Davidson
Another beautiful sunset. Love the quote!
March 5th, 2024  
