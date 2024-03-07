Previous
Tropea, Italy #4 by robfalbo
Tropea, Italy #4

Photo of the day... Tropea
Vibo Valentia, Calabria. Italy
© Rob Falbo

Tropea, located on the Coast of the Gods, is about as close to heaven as you can get on God's earth.

Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
