Happy International Women’s Day #3

Happy International Women’s Day

Stillwater, Oklahoma USA © Rob Falbo



“It’s one thing to take a picture of what a person looks like, it’s another thing to make a portrait of who they are.”

~ Paul Caponigro



A fitting photo for International Women's Day, a day of unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action.



Celebrated around the world every year on March 8th, today is not simply a day where we show our love and appreciation to our wives, mothers, grandmothers, teachers, and others. We should do that every day!



Today can be a launching point for inspiration through the stories of all women who overcame obstacles and succeeded.



Young girls have to know that they can make a real difference in this world.

International Women's Day first took place on March 19, 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. That day, over a million women and men attended public events to show their support. Other countries began to observe and celebrate this day in the years that followed. The United Nations recognized 1975 as International Women's Year and began celebrating March 8 as International Women's Day.



