Collingwood Harbour #2 by robfalbo
361 / 365

Collingwood Harbour #2

Photo of the day...
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Summers end soon enough, like childhood. It's nice to capture lots of photographic memories to help remember the precious moments...

Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

