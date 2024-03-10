Previous
Reach for every horizon... #1 by robfalbo
362 / 365

Reach for every horizon... #1

Photo of the day... Italian sunset.
Tyrrhenian Sea, Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo

“The heart of man is very much like the sea, it has its storms, it has its tides and in its depths, it has its pearls too.” ~ Vincent Van Gogh

Posting my final 20 of my favourite photos of the year.

I've seen many horizons, but the journey is far from complete...

10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture.
March 10th, 2024  
Zilli
Like both picture and quotes. Happy trails!
March 10th, 2024  
Rick Aubin
Great transition from cool to warmth!
March 10th, 2024  
