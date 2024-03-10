Sign up
Previous
362 / 365
Reach for every horizon... #1
Photo of the day... Italian sunset.
Tyrrhenian Sea, Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo
“The heart of man is very much like the sea, it has its storms, it has its tides and in its depths, it has its pearls too.” ~ Vincent Van Gogh
Posting my final 20 of my favourite photos of the year.
I've seen many horizons, but the journey is far from complete...
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
3
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
362
photos
85
followers
229
following
99% complete
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
italy
,
calabria
,
rob top 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 10th, 2024
Zilli
Like both picture and quotes. Happy trails!
March 10th, 2024
Rick Aubin
Great transition from cool to warmth!
March 10th, 2024
