La Sila, Italy by robfalbo
La Sila, Italy

Photo of the day... La Sila
Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo

La Sila is the name of the mountainous plateau and historic region located in Calabria, southern Italy. The Sila National Park is known to have the purest air in Europe.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

