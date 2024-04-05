Previous
"Out of the darkness into the light" by robfalbo
Photo of the day... Marten River
Temagami, Nipissing, Ontario, Canada.
About 420 km north of Toronto, Marten River (named after the nearby river) is considered the gateway to the Temagami area. It is known for its crystal waters and fishing.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Lesley ace
Beautiful scene and reflections
April 5th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A beautifully composed image.
April 5th, 2024  
