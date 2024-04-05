Sign up
Previous
Photo 388
"Out of the darkness into the light"
Photo of the day... Marten River
Temagami, Nipissing, Ontario, Canada.
© Rob Falbo
"Out of the darkness into the light"
About 420 km north of Toronto, Marten River (named after the nearby river) is considered the gateway to the Temagami area. It is known for its crystal waters and fishing.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
2
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
388
Tags
nature
water
peace
beauty
river
lake
fishing
parks
ontario
nipissing
canada.
temagami
Lesley
ace
Beautiful scene and reflections
April 5th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A beautifully composed image.
April 5th, 2024
