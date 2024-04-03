Sign up
Photo 386
Pactola Lake
Photo of the day… Pactola Lake
Pennington County, South Dakota
© Rob Falbo
The largest reservoir in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA. Located between Deadwood and Custer, it is accessible via US Highway 385.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
nature
usa
summer
lake
south dakota
