Pactola Lake by robfalbo
Pactola Lake

Photo of the day… Pactola Lake
Pennington County, South Dakota
© Rob Falbo

The largest reservoir in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA. Located between Deadwood and Custer, it is accessible via US Highway 385.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

