Tropea, Italy by robfalbo
Tropea, Italy

Photo of the day... Tropea
Vibo Valentia, Calabria. Italy
© Rob Falbo

Located on the Coast of the Gods, Tropea is about as close to heaven as you can get on God's earth with its magnificent views and world class beaches.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
gloria jones ace
What a fabulous pov to see the beautiful scene...great shot.
April 15th, 2024  
