Wooden Sticks by robfalbo
Wooden Sticks

Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Inspired by the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the photo shows Hole #17 at Wooden Sticks Golf Club.

The famous original is considered the most photographed hole in the world of golf and can be very frustrating to play for some.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
