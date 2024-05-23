Wooden Sticks

Photo of the day... Wooden Sticks

Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



Inspired by the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the photo shows Hole #17 at Wooden Sticks Golf Club.



The famous original is considered the most photographed hole in the world of golf and can be very frustrating to play for some.