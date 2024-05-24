Previous
Road Trip by robfalbo
Road Trip

N/E Wyoming into South Dakota
© Rob Falbo

A road trip can have a special charm of its own... and this one was a 'fav' of mine.

Road trip season starts after Victoria Day weekend in Canada. and today happens to be "National Road Trip Day" which falls on the Friday before Memorial Day in the U.S.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Rob Falbo

Photo Details

