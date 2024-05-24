Sign up
Photo 437
Road Trip
Photo of the day... Road Trip
N/E Wyoming into South Dakota
© Rob Falbo
A road trip can have a special charm of its own... and this one was a 'fav' of mine.
Road trip season starts after Victoria Day weekend in Canada. and today happens to be "National Road Trip Day" which falls on the Friday before Memorial Day in the U.S.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
nature
,
animals
