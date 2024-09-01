Previous
Collingwood Harbour by robfalbo
Photo 537

Collingwood Harbour

Photo of the day...
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Summers end soon enough, like childhood. It's nice to capture lots of photographic memories to help remember the precious moments...

A fav of mine...
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
