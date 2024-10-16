Previous
Woodbridge Fall Fair by robfalbo
Woodbridge Fall Fair

Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

The 177th Woodbridge Fall Fair is in the books.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Merrelyn ace
Wow, that's huge. Are these giant pumpkins actually edible?
October 16th, 2024  
