Architect designed... by robz
Photo 2536

Architect designed...

But I don't know how they'll clean the windows behind this facade....
I'm afraid our internet reception is pretty bad at the moment - it takes forever to upload a comment. Please forgive a lack of comments, but I can still fav your lovely images. :)
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Wow Rob, that's a beauty! I love the abstracted shapes in modern architecture!

I watch the window cleaners on the glass facades here in Melbourne and I think it's a whole boom area of employment.

Nb How long are you in Brisbane for?

September 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
very impressive Rob
September 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Hi Suzanne - I'm glad you like this one - it was one of my favourites - but I did play a little with the colour comb to make it a bit more abstract (invert + original overlaid.). We've finished our Brisbane stay now ( have to make sure we don't overstay our welcome at our daughter's place!) and have returned to Stanthorpe. Are you on your way North? If you think you'll find yourself in Stanthrorpe or on the GC please feel free to see if we could get together. It would be delightful to meet you. Cheers Rob
September 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou Rob for that lovely invite. Not this time, unfortunately. We are back in Melbourne after visiting family and friends in Canberra. But next time we are up that way, I will certainly keep a meet up in mind as I, too, would enjoy getting together. it won't be for a while as we are off to Thailand in three weeks and getting excited about that!

September 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such an interesting design.
September 11th, 2024  
KV ace
Very cool design and lovely colors. Nice repetition.
September 11th, 2024  
