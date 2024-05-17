Previous
LHG_0210 Slow and sure by rontu
Photo 2399

LHG_0210 Slow and sure

I don't know what kind of snail this is. I did find him just oozing along the foliage.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
657% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It's a beauty lovely capture of what I suppose is a typical garden snail.
May 17th, 2024  
KAL ace
I love this little guy. He may be an Asian trampsnail, a species of Beer snails. The detail, lighting and color are nice on this image.
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise