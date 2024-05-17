Sign up
Photo 2399
LHG_0210 Slow and sure
I don't know what kind of snail this is. I did find him just oozing along the foliage.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
2
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2399
photos
106
followers
72
following
657% complete
View this month »
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
17th May 2024 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snail
Diana
ace
It's a beauty lovely capture of what I suppose is a typical garden snail.
May 17th, 2024
KAL
ace
I love this little guy. He may be an Asian trampsnail, a species of Beer snails. The detail, lighting and color are nice on this image.
May 17th, 2024
