IMG_8320 pushing through by rontu
Photo 2405

IMG_8320 pushing through

notice this shroom this morning on our walk. it seemed to be just pushing through the leaves and debris
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Great close up, textures
May 24th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Great point of view and I love your Background bokeh!
May 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So awesome of a shot
May 24th, 2024  
