IMG_8300 phobe and metal man by rontu
IMG_8300 phobe and metal man

The phoebes have a nest under the dock and have seemed to befriend metal man. It doesn`t bother them and is careful not to move his pole when his friends visits . You might remember metal man from Feburary.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
vaidas ace
Interesting
May 22nd, 2024  
