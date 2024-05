LHG_1195 Wallace and his crew

Its great to have Wallace{father goose} take up with the ducklings and help rais and protect them.He took to them when we first had them outside in a crate to start with. Then Wallace chose to walk inside the pen where we were raising him. Now he has his charges in order on daytime excursions. The youngsters have yet to get in the lake water. So far they are going back to the pen for food and staying the night.