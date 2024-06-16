Previous
Picking Lavendar by rontu
Picking Lavendar

I took the kiddos with me to the Lavendar farm. They picked a nice bucket full and the fragrance was fantastic.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of the family outing.
June 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
June 16th, 2024  
