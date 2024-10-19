Previous
LHG_7294Reddish Egret with fish at Goose Island by rontu
We watched and waited for the reddish egret as the tide was coming in. He flew over with the terns and, without any dancing, caught one nice fish, which seemed enough for him as he flew off shortly afterward.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
*lynn ace
fantastic capture!
October 19th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice catch for you and for the egret.
October 19th, 2024  
