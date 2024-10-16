Sign up
Photo 2492
LHG_6966 Scissortail Flycatcher at Leonabelle Turnbull
I found several scissortail flycatchers roosting in the bare trees on the far end of the boardwalk at Leonabelle Turnbull birding center.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Views
Fav's
Album
365
Taken
15th October 2024 10:19am
Tags
texas
scissortailflycatcher
