LHG_6976Flamingo at Leonabelle Turnbull

Flamingo at Leonabelle Turnbull by rontu
Flamingo at Leonabelle Turnbull

I was excited to find a Flamingo birding this morning at Leonabelle Turnbull birding center in Port Aransas. Only one by itself needs to find her friends.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
